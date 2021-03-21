Sports World Pays Tribute To Legendary Bowler Pete Weber

After 41 outstanding years on the PBA Tour, legendary bowler Pete Weber called it a career last Wednesday.

Weber, who bowled his final frame in the 2021 PBA Scorpion Championship, leaves behind an impressive resume and a competitive flair that few could match. He won 37 PBA Tour titles (10 majors) and produced countless viral moments.

His “Who do you think you are? I am!” celebration in 2012 is one of the most iconic trash talking lines of all-time in sports, even if Weber actually misspoke.

After Weber announced he was retiring, reactions poured in. The brash 58-year-old even stepped away in a fashion only he could pull off.

Pete Weber the LEGEND is calling it a career. 👏

They don’t make too many of them like Pete Weber, in any sport.

Hats off on a great career.