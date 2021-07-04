Sports World Pays Tribute To Broadcaster Marv Albert

Legendary sports broadcaster Marv Albert is officially calling it a career.

The veteran sports broadcaster, who’s been in the business for 55 years, has officially called his final game. Albert was on the call for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks. The Bucks beat the Hawks in Game 6, advancing to the NBA Finals.

With that game, Albert’s career is over.

Albert, 80, has officially decided to retire.

“I have been so fortunate to be doing this for 55 years,” Albert said on Saturday night. “Having a front row seat to so many iconic moments in sports history.”

The sports world has taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary broadcaster.

“You gifted the game of basketball with your voice.” ✊ Hall of Fame broadcaster Marv Albert wraps up a legendary career. pic.twitter.com/4ONADiRqOo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 4, 2021

Albert has been calling basketball games since 1967. He’s most known for his basketball work, calling national games and New York Knicks contests. However, Albert has also done football, boxing, horse racing hockey and tennis, among other sports.

Countless sports figures have taken to social media to pay tribute to Albert.

If you are sports fan, the calls of Jack Buck, Vin Scully and Marv Albert never leave your head. Thanks for being our soundtrack, Marv pic.twitter.com/gz2r1JKCId — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 4, 2021

May want to tune in to TNT tonight for Game 6. If the Bucks beat the Hawks, and therefore end the Eastern Conference finals, this will be Marv Albert's last game as a broadcaster. Like tuning in for Vin Scully's last game with the Dodgers. — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) July 4, 2021

Tonight was Marv Albert’s last game pic.twitter.com/RUFIubrJtF — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 4, 2021

After nearly 60 years, Hall of Fame broadcaster Marv Albert has worked his final game. From his remarkable run as announcer for the Knicks to his role calling marquee national NBA games, Albert has been the soundtrack for fans for generations. pic.twitter.com/CVmBnfct8w — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2021

Albert also received a special standing ovation at the end of Saturday night’s NBA playoff game.

.@ReggieMillerTNT and fans gave Marv Albert a standing ovation after his final broadcast ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vygx98EwSI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 4, 2021

Enjoy retirement, Marv. You have certainly earned it.