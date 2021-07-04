The Spun

Sports World Pays Tribute To Broadcaster Marv Albert

Marv Albert and Chris Webber.

Legendary sports broadcaster Marv Albert is officially calling it a career.

The veteran sports broadcaster, who’s been in the business for 55 years, has officially called his final game. Albert was on the call for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks. The Bucks beat the Hawks in Game 6, advancing to the NBA Finals.

With that game, Albert’s career is over.

Albert, 80, has officially decided to retire.

“I have been so fortunate to be doing this for 55 years,” Albert said on Saturday night. “Having a front row seat to so many iconic moments in sports history.”

The sports world has taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary broadcaster.

Albert has been calling basketball games since 1967. He’s most known for his basketball work, calling national games and New York Knicks contests. However, Albert has also done football, boxing, horse racing hockey and tennis, among other sports.

Countless sports figures have taken to social media to pay tribute to Albert.

Albert also received a special standing ovation at the end of Saturday night’s NBA playoff game.

Enjoy retirement, Marv. You have certainly earned it.


