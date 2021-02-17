Sports World Pays Tribute To Michael Jordan On His Birthday

As an international sports and pop culture icon, Michael Jordan is celebrated pretty much everyday. But today, we get an extra excuse to look back on his greatness.

Feb. 17, 2021 marks His Airness’ 58th birthday.

Fans from all over the sports world took to social media to wish the all-time great a happy day. As a result, we got a fantastic glimpse into some of the greatest moments from his illustrious career.

Michael Jordan turns 58 today. HBD to His Airness, MJ. 🎂🐐 pic.twitter.com/H0f8IajonW — Complex (@Complex) February 17, 2021

Throwback to Michael Jordan trolling Mutombo by shooting a free throw with his eyes closed 😅 MJ turns 58 today 🎊 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/jSTt4zuYBP — ESPN (@espn) February 17, 2021

Happy birthday, Michael Jordan 🐐

THE GOAT Part 1 pic.twitter.com/BoO7kVM4ZN — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 17, 2021

Even when he was standing still and palming a basketball, he'd fake you out. Happy birthday, Michael Jordan. @NBAHistory pic.twitter.com/D11fMzh14H — SLAM Rewind (@SLAMRewind) February 17, 2021

Today Michael Jordan turned 58. Happy Birthday to the greatest to ever step foot on a basketball court.#HappyBirthdayMichaelJordan 🎊 pic.twitter.com/WjXcOAbhST — Top Notch Kicks (@TopnotchKicks) February 17, 2021

🎉 Michael Jordan turns 58 today Happy Birthday to the GOAT 🐐 His Airness was different. Poetry in motion 📽pic.twitter.com/LKndBc5H5d — Sideline Sports (@sportsideline) February 17, 2021

Jordan is widely considered one of, if not the greatest basketball basketball players of all time.

His career resume is tough to beat. Through 15 seasons in the league, the superstar won six NBA championships, six NBA Finals MVPs, five NBA MVPs and made 14 All-Star game trips.

In 10 of his 15 NBA seasons, Jordan led the league in scoring — averaging 30.1 points per game through his entire career.

With his countless endorsement deals and the creation of Nike’s Jordan brand, the former Chicago Bulls’ legacy remains in the forefront of the sports/culture world to this day.

Happy birthday to the basketball legend.