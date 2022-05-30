Sports World Pays Tribute To Athletes Who Died In Service

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: A giant flag is covers the field before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Memorial Day is often an eventful time on the sports calendar. Many fans will spend the unofficial start of summer watching baseball before savoring a Game 7 in the NHL playoffs between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

Before that, sports fans have stopped and reflected upon those who have served the United States military.

One fan listed out several former athletes who served.

The NFL, MLB, and NBA were among those throughout the sports world to show their appreciation for those who died in service.

Thanks to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.