The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Pays Tribute To Charles Barkley On Sunday

Charles Barkley smokes a cigar.LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley turns 59 on Sunday and received plenty of flowers from the sports world.

One of the more unique talents to ever grace the hardwood (or television studio for that matter), Sir Charles is a basketball, TV and sneaker legend all wrapped in one.

The Round Mound of Rebound is an 11-time All-Star and All-NBA player, NBA MVP and rebounding champ standing all of 6-foot-6.

“Happy Birthday to Charles Barkley and the late Kurt Cobain. Both icons. Knowing they share a birthday makes this photo even more epic,” tweeted CNN’s Wynn Westmoreland.

Happy Birthday to a true Auburn Legend! Mr. Charles Barkley,” one fan said.

Sending out a special Happy Birthday shoutout to Charles Barkley,” said ESPN’s Michael Eaves. “Not only is he easily one of the best players in the history of the game, but he’s also one of the best analysts in sports television history.”

Happy 59th Birthday to the greatest sports personality ever, [Charles Barkley],” tweeted Spectrum reporter Jose Arredondo.

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to one of the legends of the game. Never change, Chuck!

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.