Sports World Pays Tribute To Charles Barkley On Sunday

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley turns 59 on Sunday and received plenty of flowers from the sports world.

One of the more unique talents to ever grace the hardwood (or television studio for that matter), Sir Charles is a basketball, TV and sneaker legend all wrapped in one.

The Round Mound of Rebound is an 11-time All-Star and All-NBA player, NBA MVP and rebounding champ standing all of 6-foot-6.

Join us in wishing a Happy 59th Birthday to 11x #NBAAllStar, 1992-93 NBA MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Charles Barkley! #NBABDAY #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/OTKJ8BsWl7 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 20, 2022

“Happy Birthday to Charles Barkley and the late Kurt Cobain. Both icons. Knowing they share a birthday makes this photo even more epic,” tweeted CNN’s Wynn Westmoreland.

Happy Birthday to Charles Barkley and the late Kurt Cobain. Both icons. Knowing they share a birthday makes this photo even more epic. pic.twitter.com/Rha3F9PaX7 — CNNWynn (@WynnWs) February 20, 2022

“Happy Birthday to a true Auburn Legend! Mr. Charles Barkley,” one fan said.

Happy Birthday to a true Auburn Legend! Mr. Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/57nzEJS2zp — Patrick Gregory 🅿️ (@Patrick85023906) February 20, 2022

“Sending out a special Happy Birthday shoutout to Charles Barkley,” said ESPN’s Michael Eaves. “Not only is he easily one of the best players in the history of the game, but he’s also one of the best analysts in sports television history.”

Sending out a special Happy Birthday shoutout to Charles Barkley. Not only is he easily one of the best players in the history of the game, but he’s also one of the best analysts in sports television history. pic.twitter.com/WQpHraGpMs — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) February 20, 2022

“Happy 59th Birthday to the greatest sports personality ever, [Charles Barkley],” tweeted Spectrum reporter Jose Arredondo.

Happy 59th Birthday to the greatest sports personality ever, Charles Barkley. https://t.co/bgGAT1F6p3 — Jose Arredondo (@sportsguyjose) February 20, 2022

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to one of the legends of the game. Never change, Chuck!