Sports World Pays Tribute To Cricket Legend Shane Warne

Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricket players of all-time, has passed away of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52.

Warne’s management released a brief statement on his passing to Fox News:

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Beloved by the cricket world, “Warnie” is an undoubted legend of the sport. He’s most well known for his revival of the legspin in the 1990s — a bowling art that he perfected throughout his career.

The sports world took to Twitter to pay tribute to Warne after the news of his tragic passing. From the sheer volume of messages, it’s clear he was a true hero for many in the cricket community.

Countless professional cricketers shared the impact Warne had on the game.

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

One of the greatest. RIP Shane Warne 💔 pic.twitter.com/5FkXp5PlpD — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 4, 2022

Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏻 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 4, 2022

Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has passed away. The greatest spin bowler of all time. RIP 🙏 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 4, 2022

It’s a sad day for world cricket. First the news of Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne 💔 Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who’s gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed 🙏🏻 my condolences to his family — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2022

At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 4, 2022

Heartbroken about @ShaneWarne’s news. Rest in peace legend. I used to keep watching him take wickets on TV. So when I started proper cricket, I decided to become a legspinner. Have no words to express my sorrow. Prayers for the departed and family. pic.twitter.com/NIk7KDW85d — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) March 4, 2022

#NewProfilePic

To the greatest legspinner of all time= Shane Warne. The reason I started bowling legspin. Rest in power. There will be none like you. Few people have the power to inspire generations, you are the reason so many of us started bowling legspin. #Legend @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/iYPdAwYS7Q — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) March 4, 2022

One of the greatest of all-time. A legend. A genius. You changed Cricket. RIP Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YX91zmssoT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 4, 2022

Warne notched a 15-year career with Australia from 1992-2007, including a World Cup title in 1999.

Our thoughts are with all those close to Warne during this difficult time.