Sports World Pays Tribute To Cricket Legend Shane Warne

Cricket legend Shane Warne on the call.MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 26: Former Australian cricketer and FOX Sports commentator Shane Warne is seen during day one of the Third Test match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricket players of all-time, has passed away of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52.

Warne’s management released a brief statement on his passing to Fox News:

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Beloved by the cricket world, “Warnie” is an undoubted legend of the sport. He’s most well known for his revival of the legspin in the 1990s — a bowling art that he perfected throughout his career.

The sports world took to Twitter to pay tribute to Warne after the news of his tragic passing. From the sheer volume of messages, it’s clear he was a true hero for many in the cricket community.

Countless professional cricketers shared the impact Warne had on the game.

Warne notched a 15-year career with Australia from 1992-2007, including a World Cup title in 1999.

Our thoughts are with all those close to Warne during this difficult time.

