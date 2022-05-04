Sports World Pays Tribute To Erin Andrews Wednesday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The sports world is paying tribute to longtime FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews today.

While most of the world is celebrating "May the Fourth" as a Star Wars holiday, it's Erin's birthday. But that's not all. Her co-host on the "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast, Charissa Thompson, was also born on May 4.

"Happiest of Birthdays to our AMAZING ladies, @ErinAndrews, @CharissaT, of the @calmdownpodcast!" their podcast's official Twitter account said. "As beautiful, intelligent, and hilarious women who never shy away from telling a story, you deserve nothing but the best today. We love you guys! It’s time to party!!"

Andrews' clothing line, WEAR, also got in on the action.

"Join us in wishing a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to @erinandrews who's always looking #Fabulous from head to toe! We wouldn't be here without you.. literally! WE LOVE YOU ERIN!" the account said.

We're still waiting to hear from her longtime partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. The couple opted to leave for ESPN rather than sticking around at FOX for the foreseeable future.

Happy birthday to Erin!