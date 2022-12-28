Sports World Pays Tribute To John Madden On Wednesday

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden wearing his Hall of Fame Jacket speaks to the fans during the un vailing of the Hall of Fame busts for former Raider and teammate Ken Stabler at halftime of an NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 18, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It's officially been a year since one of the most influential people in NFL history passed away.

John Madden, who coached the Raiders for 10 seasons before becoming a color commentator, passed away at the age of 85 on Dec. 28 of last year.

Madden coached the Raiders from 1969-78 and compiled a 103-32-7 overall record. He also led the Raiders to a Super Bowl over the Minnesota Vikings in 1976.

The sports community has been quick to pay tribute to the legendary former coach.

After Madden coached the Raiders, he was a color commentator for many years. One of the networks that he called games for was NBC when he and Al Michaels were the top team for Sunday Night Football.

Madden was a pioneer for the game of football and he'll continue to be missed each and every day.