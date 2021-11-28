The Spun

Sports World Pays Tribute To Legendary Designer Virgil Abloh

Off-White designer Virgil Abloh.PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 17: Off/White Designer Virgil Abloh walks the runway during the Off/White Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week January 17, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The creative world is in serious mourning on Sunday, as legendary fashion designer Virgil Abloh has tragically passed away at the age of 41.

Abloh, known for his work with Off-White and Louis Vuitton, among other things, died after privately battling cancer for multiple years.

“LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years,” a statement read on Sunday.

Abloh, an Illinois native, is one of the most-important creative figures of the 21st century. His work and influence will go on forever.

The sports world has taken to social media to pay tribute.

Our thoughts are with Virgil’s friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.