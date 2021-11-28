Sports World Pays Tribute To Legendary Designer Virgil Abloh

The creative world is in serious mourning on Sunday, as legendary fashion designer Virgil Abloh has tragically passed away at the age of 41.

Abloh, known for his work with Off-White and Louis Vuitton, among other things, died after privately battling cancer for multiple years.

“LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years,” a statement read on Sunday.

LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu — LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021

Abloh, an Illinois native, is one of the most-important creative figures of the 21st century. His work and influence will go on forever.

The sports world has taken to social media to pay tribute.

Rest In Peace Virgil Abloh 🙏🕊 The definition of the word icon and one of the most influential designers in history. pic.twitter.com/4RklcNYvs3 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 28, 2021

We are saddened to share Virgil Abloh has passed away from cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years via @LVMH 🕊️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/GT0TEyi1Mv — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) November 28, 2021

Virgil Abloh has died after having cancer for several years. He was 41 years old. pic.twitter.com/X0mBfXIolr — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) November 28, 2021

One of the most powerful men in all of fashion. His “off white” energized the sneaker world like few non-athletes ever have. Devastating. https://t.co/FIKDS2YWsg — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 28, 2021

Louis Vuitton and Off-White have announced the tragic passing of Virgil Abloh, LVMH artistic director and Off-White’s CEO. Abloh, a renowned designer and entrepreneur, had been privately battling cancer for several years. pic.twitter.com/cLLBiiqpwv — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 28, 2021

Life is so fragile. The original Off-White – Nike The Ten collection totally changed the trajectory of the sneaker culture the last five years. What a legacy. https://t.co/mcGfOADxh0 — Joon Lee 이준엽 (@joonlee) November 28, 2021

Our thoughts are with Virgil’s friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.