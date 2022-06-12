Sports World Pays Tribute To Legendary Stuart Scott Video

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: TV personality Stuart Scott accepts the 2014 Jimmy V Perseverance Award onstage during the 2014 ESPYS at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Saturday marked 25 years since Michael Jordan's iconic "Flu Game" where a sick and suffering MJ willed the Bulls to a Game 5 win in the 1997 NBA Finals behind an incredible 38-point display.

In celebration of the moment, ESPN shared an old SportsCenter clip featuring the late, great Stuart Scott who was there to break it down back a quarter century ago.

The sports world took some time to remember the beloved sportscaster and anchor over the weekend.

"I miss Stu.." tweeted a Dolphins beat writer.

"RIP Stu what a legend."

"RIP to the great Stuart Scott," said another user. "He’s the originator of the hip hop style journalism in sports."

"Michael, Michael, [Michael] can’t you see? Sometimes ur 3’s just hypnotize me," laughed another fan.

"Kids these days *shakes fist at cloud* have no idea how magical and wonderful SportsCenter was in the 90s," tweeted a radio host. "It was our gateway to scores and highlights, long before sports coverage gave way to HOT TAKES and shouty opinions of today."

"We miss you Stu. We miss the old ESPN too."

Hard to believe it's already been seven years since Stuart Scott's tragic passing after a long battle with cancer.