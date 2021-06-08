Sports World Pays Tribute To Odicci Alexander’s Performance

After giving her heart and soul for her team, Odicci Alexander walked off the mound and to the dugout in tears as the mostly-Oklahoma crowd gave her a standing ovation during Monday’s game.

Alexander, the ace for the James Madison Dukes, carried the team on her back to Women’s College World Series semi-finals. The underdog went toe-to-toe with some of softball’s top squads, but fell short in a 7-1 to the Sooners in the elimination game on Monday.

Alexander started all four games for the Dukes during their improbable Women’s College World Series run. She was spectacular, made plenty of highlight plays and became the story of the tournament.

Alexander ran out of gas on Monday, but not before delivering one of the more memorable run of performances in the sport’s history. She garnered plenty of fans. The sports world paid tribute to the softball star after the Dukes’ eliminating loss to Oklahoma on Monday. Take a look.

If there is a "One Shining Moment" for the WCWS, it should just be Oddici Alexander highlights. — Marshall Scott (@Marshall_Once) June 7, 2021

Oddici Alexander gained a ton of Sooner fans through this tournament and she is a beast! She and her team have been awesome to watch! — LoveLE (@lori_lorilove20) June 7, 2021

ESPN’s Holly Rowe captured the incredible and heartbreaking moment James Madison took Odicci Alexander out of the game. Oklahoma fans couldn’t help but giver her a standing ovation.

Take a look.

Odicci Alexander has been THE BEST part of the 2021 #WCWS

She gave everything she has. Even the Oklahoma fans are giving her a standing ovation as she leaves game. We are all in tears over here. @JMUSoftball @2seas__ pic.twitter.com/9xQuydCbWa — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) June 7, 2021

It’s really too bad James Madison is out of the tournament. It’s always fun to root for an underdog. And Odicci Alexander’s performance was simply legendary.

Even Oklahoma’s own ace, Giselle Juarez, praised Alexander for her performance after the game.

“Game recognizes game, and she is a baller,” Juarez said, via ESPN.com. “I have mad respect for her. She gave everything she had, and I think it’s really awesome that they did give her that standing ovation. She earned it. She deserves it.”

It’s a shame Alexander’s run has come to an end, but it’ll be remembered for years to come.