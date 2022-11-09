Sports World Praying For Brittney Griner Following Scary Move

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

A concerning development in the Brittney Griner situation emerged on Wednesday.

The WNBA superstar is being transferred to a Russian penal colony. Her lawyers don’t know where she is or where she’s headed, per ESPN investigative report T.J. Quinn.

The transfer began Friday, her lawyers said, a day after U.S. embassy officials visited her and far ahead of the schedule they had anticipated after Griner's appeal was denied Oct. 25. Typically, her attorneys had said, a transfer takes weeks or months. Griner's attorneys and U.S. officials were not aware she had been moved until Tuesday.

Russian penal colonies are known for having far harsher conditions than the Moscow jail where Griner has been held since February.

The sports world took to Twitter to voice its concern for Griner.

"This is a human right’s violation," one wrote.

"This is insane that BG is still locked up and now things look like its only getting worse," another added.

"Praying for a miracle. This is so hard to read. Unfathomable. Please keep BG and her family in your thoughts," another said.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug smuggling charges after she was stopped with less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport in February. Her legal team appealed the decision, but the appeal was denied.

The last outside contact with Griner was made this past Thursday when U.S. embassy officials visited her in the Moscow jail.