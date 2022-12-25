Sports World Praying For Family Of Former UFC Star

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The sporting world is saddened by the loss of a UFC legend as Hall of Fame fighter Stephan Bonnar passed away.

The UFC said the beloved fighter died of presumed heart complications while at work. He was just 45 years old.

The sports world paid tribute to Bonnar and gave prayers to his family following his passing.

"Horrible news. Not hyperbole to state that without Stephan Bonnar’s contributions on TUF 1 (and the finale) the sport isn’t what it is today. He will forever be an extremely important part of MMA history. May he rest in peace," MMA reporter Ariel Helwani said.

UFC head Dana White remembered the star fighter as well.

"Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," White told UFC.com on Saturday. "His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed."

"Wow this is so sad. UFC legend, Stephan Bonnar, passed away today at the age of 45. Prayers to him and his family," added another UFC fan.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bonnar's family.