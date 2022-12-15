Sports World Praying For Former NBA First Round Pick

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 31: The NBA logo is pictured on a Wilson brand basketball during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

On Thursday, former first-round pick Tyrell Terry posted an emotional message announcing his retirement from the game of basketball.

In the long-winded social media post, Terry described the crushing anxiety that came along with some of the "darkest times" of his life — causing him to lose his love for the sport.

"Intrusive thoughts, waking up nauseous, and finding myself struggling to take normal breaths because of the rock that would sit on my chest that seemed to weigh more than I could carry," Terry wrote. "This is just a brief description of the anxiety this sport has caused me, and while I’m grateful for every door it has opened for me, I can’t continue this fight any longer for something I have fallen out of love with."

The basketball world has Terry in its thoughts during this difficult time.

"I truly hope for happiness in his life," one fan wrote.

"Mental Health, Depression, Anxiety are all real things. I hope he finds what truly makes himself happy!" another said.

"This is so sad to read. Hope he finds peace," another added.

Terry, a star point guard from Stanford, was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Hopefully Terry is able to find peace in whatever he does next.