Sports World Praying For Legendary College Football Player

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 12: Mike Hollins #7 of the Virginia Cavaliers rushes in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, Virginia football player Mike Hollins spoke publicly for the first time following a shooting that left three of his teammates dead.

The shooting killed three Cavaliers football players, D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler. In an interview with Michael Strahan, Hollins opened up on what happened in the moment.

"Once I got up, and the bus was stopping, is when the gunshots started ringing out," Hollins said during the interview. "In that moment, I knew we had to get off that bus because it could get a lot worse. Me and another teammate were the only two to get off the bus. I turned back and I look over my shoulder, and I realize we're the only two running.

"I didn't really think much in that moment. It was just literally an instinct and a reaction to go back."

Fans flocked to social media to share their admiration for what Hollins did and prayers following the tragedy.

"Definitely an extremely emotional interview but worth the watch. Mike Hollins has shown unbelievable strength and has gone through more in his life than anyone should ever endure," reporter Kathryn Young said.

"This is what a hero looks like, y'all," another fan said.

"Man, this is RIVETING….& eye opening. Any of us could be in this situation at any time with no warning. It goes w/o saying that tomorrow isn’t promised. Hug your loved ones tightly. Prayers to you all…" said another.

Hollins is a hero.