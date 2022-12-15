Sports World Praying For Longtime ESPN Announcer's Family

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

Few hosts, if any, are more synonymous with ESPN than John Buccigross.

The longtime ESPN anchor and announcer is one of the most-liked personalities at the company. He's most known for his coverage of hockey, which he excels at, but he's integral to many other parts, as well.

Buccigross is unfortunately mourning the loss of his father this week.

"Dad died today. Edward Michael Buccigross. Everyone’s biggest cheerleader. Forgave in seconds & couldn’t hold a grudge. I lived on his hip as a kid & with him last two years. Tough as nails/athletic/affectionate. Boston Latin goalie, 1949. He’s why I love hockey. He was 90," he tweeted.

The sports world is praying for John's family right now. His father will be missed.

Our thoughts are with John's family during this difficult time.

May his father rest in peace.