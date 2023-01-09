Sports World Praying For MLB Star After Cancer News

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 23: Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendricks (31) gets ready to deliver a pitch during the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins on April 23nd, 2022, at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN.( (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks made a tough announcement on Sunday.

Hendricks has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which is a former of cancer. He made the announcement via social media.

"Recently, I was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Hearing the word 'Cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life," the statement read.

The sports world is currently sending its best wishes to Hendriks as he starts this battle.

"Prayers with Liam Hendriks, who has been a light for so many people in and around the baseball family. Now it’s our turn to support him," Jon Morosi tweeted.

"I am saying a prayer tonight for Liam Hendriks. We love you," another tweet read.

Our thoughts go out to Liam & his family as he starts to fight this disease.