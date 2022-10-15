Sports World Praying For NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Today

SAITAMA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 02: Former NBA Player, Dikembe Mutombo attends the Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors - NBA Japan Games at Saitama Super Arena on October 02, 2022 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images) Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, the NBA announced legendary player Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for brain cancer.

"NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor," the statement said. "He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment."

"Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes."

The basketball world flocked to social media to send their prayers for Mutombo.

"Prayers up for a great player and even better human being. Deke has been such a blessing to the people of his native DRC," reporter Cedric Golden said.

"Oh my! I had the joy of meeting him back in the late 90's in DC and he was, hands down, the nicest and most down to earth professional athlete I ever met. Humble and kind. Wishing him a successful surgery and a smooth recovery," said another fan.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mutombo as well as he goes through treatment.