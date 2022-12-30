Sports World Praying For Paul Whelan's Family

Paul Whelan, a former US marine accused of espionage and arrested in Russia in December 2018, stands inside a defendants' cage as he waits to hear his verdict in Moscow on June 15, 2020. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Earlier this week, David Whelan, the brother of Russian prisoner Paul Whelan, spoke about his brother's incarceration.

During the interview, he admitted it was difficult to see both U.S. Marine Trevor Reed and WNBA star Brittney Griner returned home from Russia before Paul. As the years have gone on, David admitted it's difficult to "keep up your optimism" that Paul will ever come home.

Here are his full comments:

"We saw Trevor Reed come home, and Paul didn't come home. We saw Brittney Griner come home, and Paul didn't come home. You start to wonder, 'How many more shots is the U.S. government going to be able to take, and when will the Russian government, if ever, decide that they have been given what they want in order to release Paul?'" David Whelan said. "It's hard to keep up your optimism, your hope for year after year, after year."

People are praying for the Whelan family and for his swift release.

"Please pray for the release of Paul Whelan from Russian detention. His 4th anniversary of being detained by Russia is very soon," one fan said.

"I stay in prayer for Whelan to come home to his family. Enough is enough!" added another.

"I pray that he comes home soon. Praying for his health & for his family," said a third.

Hopefully Whelan is returned home soon.