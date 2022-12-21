Sports World Praying For U.S. Olympian's Family

INDIAN WELLS, CA - MARCH 10: Bodie and Morgan Miller watch Roger Federer of Switzerland play Federico Delbonis of Argentina during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2018 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Late Tuesday night, the sporting world learned that the son of former U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan suffered a seizure and had to be hospitalized.

Morgan, a former pro volleyball player, detailed the incident in a social media post on Tuesday. The couple's three-year-old son Asher was taken to the hospital, but has been released and is back home.

"Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we are unfamiliar with," Morgan wrote. "Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took the same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to, but this time we got to leave with our child."

Fans took to social media after the news broke to send their thoughts and prayers to Miller and his family.

"Prayers of healing for Asher," one person said.

"God bless and comfort this little boy keep him safe heal him. Watch over him be with his family. Merry Christmas to you all," another fan said.

Our thoughts are with the Miller family.