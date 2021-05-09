Sports World Reacts To The Bob Baffert News

Stunning news came out of the world of horse racing on Sunday morning, as the 2021 Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, reportedly tested positive for a banned substance.

The horse, trained by Bob Baffert, won last weekend at the famed Churchill Downs by a half-length over Mandaloun. However, according to reports, Medina Spirit tested positive for excessive levels of Betamethasone, a corticosteroid.

Already, the famous racetrack has taken swift action. As of Sunday morning, Baffert has been suspended from entering any horses at Churchill Downs after the positive test emerged.

“We will await the conclusion of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s investigation before taking further steps,” the statement from Churchill Downs said.

Suspending Baffert from Churchill Downs is no small matter considering the success he’s had at the racetrack over the years. Medina Spirit was the record-breaking seventh horse trained by the 68-year-old to win the Kentucky Derby. However, this isn’t the first time that Baffert has had one of his horses test positive for a banned substance.

In this instance with Medina Spirit, Baffert has denied any wrongdoing and said that he never gave the banned substance to the horse.

“It’s a complete injustice, and I’m going to fight it tooth and nail,” he said, per Horse Racing Nation.

According to the statement from Churchill Downs, Medina Spirit’s team, including Baffert, plans to appeal by requesting a test of a split sample. If the results still show illegal levels of Betamethasone, the results will be upheld and Mandaloun will be retroactively awarded last week’s Kentucky Derby crown.

We’ll have more on the developing situation as new information becomes available.