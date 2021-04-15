Sports World Reacts To The Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez News

What has been rumored for weeks became official on Thursday morning: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have broken up.

The former MLB star and the popular artist/actress officially called off their engagement on Thursday morning.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the now-former couple said in a statement. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

The Rodriguez-Lopez couple had become a big one in the sports world over the years, as they made a strong attempt to buy the New York Mets. Rodriguez has since become part of an ownership group on his own, reportedly helping buy the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After calling off their engagement, then deciding to work on their relationship… Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are *officially* breaking up. https://t.co/joFYwOeyaS pic.twitter.com/eSth8ruTgp — E! News (@enews) April 15, 2021

Rodriguez and Lopez remain involved on several projects, though it’s unclear if they’ll pursue anything in sports.

Barstool Big Cat, who works closely with Rodriguez on a podcast, took to Twitter following the breakup news.

There will be no questions at this time. Please respect my privacy as I mend my broken heart — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 15, 2021

It’s been an eventful week for Rodriguez. Earlier in the week, his NBA team’s star player, Anthony Edwards, revealed that he had no idea who the former MLB star is.

"Who is he?" Anthony Edwards when asked about A-Rod becoming the new governor of the T-Wolves 😂 (via @DaneMooreNBA)pic.twitter.com/SZehFMeKSd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2021

Perhaps he’s more familiar with Rodriguez now that his name is in the headlines for a breakup with Lopez.

Either way, best of luck to A-Rod and J-Lo in their future relationship endeavors.