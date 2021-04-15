The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Reacts To The Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez News

alex rodriguez and jennifer lopez at an eventBEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Alex Rodriguez (L) and Jennifer Lopez attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

What has been rumored for weeks became official on Thursday morning: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have broken up.

The former MLB star and the popular artist/actress officially called off their engagement on Thursday morning.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the now-former couple said in a statement. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

The Rodriguez-Lopez couple had become a big one in the sports world over the years, as they made a strong attempt to buy the New York Mets. Rodriguez has since become part of an ownership group on his own, reportedly helping buy the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rodriguez and Lopez remain involved on several projects, though it’s unclear if they’ll pursue anything in sports.

Barstool Big Cat, who works closely with Rodriguez on a podcast, took to Twitter following the breakup news.

It’s been an eventful week for Rodriguez. Earlier in the week, his NBA team’s star player, Anthony Edwards, revealed that he had no idea who the former MLB star is.

Perhaps he’s more familiar with Rodriguez now that his name is in the headlines for a breakup with Lopez.

Either way, best of luck to A-Rod and J-Lo in their future relationship endeavors.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.