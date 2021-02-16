The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Anniversary Of Happy Gilmore

Screenshot from the movie Happy Gilmore.

25 years ago today, Adam Sandler graced the big screen with one of the most iconic sports film characters of all time.

On February 16, 1996, Happy Gilmore hit the theaters and became an immediate hit. On its opening weekend, the comedic take on professional golf ranked #2 at the U.S. box office and grossed $8.5 million in revenue. With only a $12 million budget, the film grossed a total $41.2 million worldwide.

Along with his college roommate/fellow Saturday Night Live alumnus Tim Herlihy, Sandler wrote and produced the movie. The iconic comedic actor also claimed the role of the titular main character, Happy.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sandler took to Twitter to thank the fans of the movie with an incredible tribute. With the classic movie run up, he smashed a drive that would make Happy proud.

“It’s been 25 years since I’ve done this,” Sandler said. “Let’s se what happens.”

The sports world took to social media to celebrate the anniversary as well.

It’s clear this iconic movie will continue to stand the test of time.

Here’s to another 25 years of “Happy” memories.


