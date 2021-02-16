Sports World Reacts To The Anniversary Of Happy Gilmore

25 years ago today, Adam Sandler graced the big screen with one of the most iconic sports film characters of all time.

On February 16, 1996, Happy Gilmore hit the theaters and became an immediate hit. On its opening weekend, the comedic take on professional golf ranked #2 at the U.S. box office and grossed $8.5 million in revenue. With only a $12 million budget, the film grossed a total $41.2 million worldwide.

Along with his college roommate/fellow Saturday Night Live alumnus Tim Herlihy, Sandler wrote and produced the movie. The iconic comedic actor also claimed the role of the titular main character, Happy.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sandler took to Twitter to thank the fans of the movie with an incredible tribute. With the classic movie run up, he smashed a drive that would make Happy proud.

“It’s been 25 years since I’ve done this,” Sandler said. “Let’s se what happens.”

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

The sports world took to social media to celebrate the anniversary as well.

Happy Gilmore was released 25 years ago today, and we were introduced to an iconic golf swing. pic.twitter.com/SG6YiqBxWk — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) February 16, 2021

25 years ago today, ‘Happy Gilmore’ introduced himself to the world. 😂⛳️ (h/t @TwoInchesShort)pic.twitter.com/OmlKNZduvr — theScore (@theScore) February 16, 2021

⛳️ #OTD 1996: Happy Gilmore completed a stunning comeback to beat Shooter McGavin and claim a golden jacket. pic.twitter.com/f46tEMVADE — FUN88 (@fun88eng) February 16, 2021

Happy Gilmore made its theatrical release twenty-five years ago today. With a $12 million budget, it earned $41.2 million in the box office. The film won an MTV Movie Award for "Best Fight" for Adam Sandler versus Bob Barker. pic.twitter.com/7KHczUAPTU — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 16, 2021

Twenty-five years ago today, #HappyGilmore stole the gold jacket from Shooter McGavin … and our hearts ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/x9Cx6YOzUl — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 16, 2021

It’s clear this iconic movie will continue to stand the test of time.

Here’s to another 25 years of “Happy” memories.