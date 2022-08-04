Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Guilty News

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 8: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 8, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Moments ago, a Russian judge announced that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been found guilty on drug charges.

Griner's trial officially wrapped up this Thursday. Before the verdict was announced, she apologized for her actions.

"I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here," Griner said. "I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn't end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom."

Though the verdict for Griner has been announced, everyone is still waiting to hear what her sentence will be. Prosecutors reportedly asked for 9.5 years.

The sports world is understandably frustrated by Griner's verdict.

That being said, this isn't a surprise.

ESPN's T.J. Quinn reported on Wednesday that Griner is "prepared for the worst" when it comes to her verdict and sentence.

Griner could face up to 10 years in prison.

Since U.S. officials have classified Griner as wrongfully detained, a potential prisoner swap with Russia is still on the table.