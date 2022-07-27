Sports World Reacts To The Brittney Griner Trial News

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 8: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 8, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

On Wednesday, WNBA star Brittney Griner testified that an interpreter only translated a fraction of what was said during questioning at a Moscow airport in February.

Griner also said that officials told her to sign a document without explaining what it was. Before she knew it, she was handing over her belongings to a lawyer.

Additionally, Griner said she received just a cursory translation of the allegations at her hearing on Feb. 19.

It's not a surprise to see that sports fans are standing by Griner's side.

"Free Brittney," one fan said. "She did nothing wrong."

"It's terrible that her release hasn't been negotiated," another person wrote.

Griner has already acknowledged that she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Her defense team argued that the cannabis oil she was using was prescribed by a doctor to treat pain.

If convicted, Griner could face up to 10 years in prison.

We'll continue to closely monitor Griner's situation.