Sports World Reacts To The Bronny James Injury News

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is one of the top recruits in the 2023 class. The five-star combo guard is the No. 25 recruit in the country, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Unfortunately, Bronny James has reportedly suffered a serious basketball injury.

Bronny James, who plays for Sierra Canyon in California, reportedly suffered a torn meniscus in his knee and underwent surgery to repair the injury.

Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News first reported the injury. Bronny James reportedly suffered the injury three weeks ago and the injury is being viewed as a season-ending one.

CBC (Sierra Canyon’s club team) is expected to play in Utah March 5. Bronny will not be playing. NEWS: Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James suffers potential season-ending meniscus injury https://t.co/VUMAqyputf — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) February 25, 2021

Bronny James has been a lot of fun to watch so far in his high school career. He’s obviously playing under an extreme microscope, being the son of an NBA superstar, but he’s handled it very well.

The sports world is sending its love to Bronny James in the wake of his tough injury news.

Bronny James, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 4.1 points in 15 games last season as a freshman for Sierra Canyon. He was expected to get a significant increase in playing time as a sophomore.

The son of the Los Angeles Lakers star is expected to make a full recovery.

When it comes to his recruitment, five schools are getting mentioned heavily for the five-star prospect, including several heavy hitters.