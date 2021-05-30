Sports World Reacts To The Crowd At The Indy 500

The Indianapolis 500 is about to get underway.

The United States’ biggest race of the year will have the biggest crowd of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 100,00 fans are in attendance at today’s race in Indianapolis.

To be exact, there are roughly 135,000 fans in attendance at the Indy 500 on Sunday afternoon. It is the largest crowd of the pandemic. Thankfully, with vaccine rates continuing to increase – and infection numbers continuing to decrease – the sports world has been able to open up to fans.

Across sports, we’re seeing more and more fans in attendance at games. Today’s crowd, though, is the biggest one yet.

The pre-race festivities are in full swing, and this place looks near packed though crowd limited to 135,000. pic.twitter.com/lyVnXK9xHE — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) May 30, 2021

The sports world is enjoying the sights.

“Seeing the images of the crowd today at the Indy 500, hearing the amazing crowd in Boston last night for Bruins-Isles, I’m reminded how much crowd sound (REAL CROWD SOUND) adds to my experience as a sports fan and viewer. And I think that’s part of the viewership increases,” Richard Deitsch wrote.

Seeing the images of the crowd today at the Indy 500, hearing the amazing crowd in Boston last night for Bruins-Isles, I'm reminded how much crowd sound (REAL CROWD SOUND) adds to my experience as a sports fan and viewer. And I think that's part of the viewership increases. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 30, 2021

“Racing just isn’t the same without those passionate fans in the stands. That crowd’s giving me chills,” another fan added.

“It’s good to see people back at the Indianapolis Speedway for the #Indy500 – I have been to two 500s and the energy from the crowd is insane. Be safe drivers,” one fan wrote.

The 2021 Indianapolis 500 is set to begin shortly on NBC.