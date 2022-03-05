Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Breakup News

Danica Patrick and her boyfriend, Carter Comstock, have broken up.

The former NASCAR driver turned business woman confirmed the breakup news in an interview with PEOPLE.

Patrick and Comstock, a co-founder of Freshly, had been dating for about a year.

“We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn’t work, but it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a really fun time and we didn’t do a lot of really amazing things,” Patrick, 39, said.

“It doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with either of us,” she adds. “It’s just a matter of finding someone who you can stand the test of time with.”

Danica Patrick Confirms Split from Boyfriend Carter Comstock: 'Unfortunately It Didn't Work' https://t.co/WJzGRitlT2 — People (@people) March 5, 2022

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said following her breakup with Rodgers, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

Fans appreciate Patrick’s honesty.

“The most real statement I ever saw vs the ‘We’re still the best of friends’ or some other bs,” one fan tweeted.

“She’s probably competitive as hell, she dated Stenhouse for years. You have to be a competitive Alpha for Danica, she deserves nothing less. She is bad ass in her own right,” one fan added.

Danica Patrick will be staying busy, of course. She’ll be a part of FOX’s NASCAR broadcast on Sunday.

An action-packed Vegas weekend awaits at @LVMotorSpdwy with today’s @NASCAR_Xfinity Series race, followed by the @NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday with @DanicaPatrick joining the @NASCARonFOX booth. pic.twitter.com/IO0phPGl98 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 5, 2022

Best of luck in future love, Danica.