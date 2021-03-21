Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick’s Comments On Dating

Danica Patrick is opening up about her dating preferences following a public breakup with Aaron Rodgers.

The former NASCAR star dated the Green Bay Packers quarterback for more than a year, with some speculating that an engagement could be coming. However, Patrick and Rodgers broke up at some point in 2020.

Rodgers has since gotten engaged to someone else, as he shocked the NFL world his big news during an MVP acceptance speech. The star NFL quarterback is engaged to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley.

Patrick hasn’t said much about the breakup or Rodgers’ engagement news, but she recently opened up about her mindset when it comes to dating going forward.

“When you know what you don’t want, you know what you do want,” Patrick, 38, said on The Tamron Hall Show. “… So maybe it’s not necessarily that they have their work cut out for them, but that they’re going to be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check.”

“It’s just that I know what I want now, and I’m not willing to compromise, bend as much, right?”

Patrick added that being “lazy” is a clear non-starter for her at this point.

“Once I have healed, and I have processed and I have accepted the imperfections that exist within me, I now give permission for the other person to be imperfect, and I also don’t see their flaws as much,” Patrick explained. “If someone’s lazy, I judge that … because I don’t allow myself to be lazy. So now if I can create a healthy dynamic within myself of maybe reframing it and doing it more — which is ‘resting’ now. If someone’s resting, it used to be called lazy but I’m not triggered anymore.”

However, Patrick appears to be willing to be patient.

Exclusive: Danica Patrick reveals that whenever she starts dating, things will be very different. https://t.co/7mgpVPL2Rw — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 18, 2021

Rodgers, meanwhile, surprised most of the sports world with his engagement news. FOX NFL broadcaster Erin Andrews, who works Packers game on a regular basis, did not see it coming.

“He kept that undercover, wow,” Andrews said during an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“There was kind of rumors, I think, that they were dating, but yeah, I had no idea, and then he unveiled it at his MVP speech, so, surprised everybody, really kept that quiet.”

Hopefully Aaron, Shailene, Danica and everyone else pursuing romance moving forward is very happy.