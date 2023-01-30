Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broadcaster

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Jaylen Blakes #2 of the Duke Blue Devils shoots a free throw in the second half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The sports world is mourning the death of a legendary sportscaster this weekend.

Sunday night, CBS Sports paid tribute to longtime broadcaster Billy Packer, who died earlier this week. Packer's longtime broadcasting partner, Jim Nantz, paid tribute to Packer on the air on Sunday evening.

"There will never be another Billy Packer," CBS Sports announced this weekend.

Nantz made his opinion clear, too.

“I think Billy will go down in history as one of the greatest analysts in the history of sports television.”

The Packer family released a statement on what happened with their legendary father.

"The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy," they announced.

Our thoughts are with the Packer family during this difficult time.