Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broadcaster
The sports world is mourning the death of a legendary sportscaster this weekend.
Sunday night, CBS Sports paid tribute to longtime broadcaster Billy Packer, who died earlier this week. Packer's longtime broadcasting partner, Jim Nantz, paid tribute to Packer on the air on Sunday evening.
"There will never be another Billy Packer," CBS Sports announced this weekend.
Nantz made his opinion clear, too.
“I think Billy will go down in history as one of the greatest analysts in the history of sports television.”
The Packer family released a statement on what happened with their legendary father.
"The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy," they announced.
Our thoughts are with the Packer family during this difficult time.