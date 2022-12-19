Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary MLB Pitcher

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: The MLB All-Star game logo at Dodger Stadium on July 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The baseball world is in mourning today following the passing of legendary pitcher Tom Browning. He was 62 years old.

Browning passed away at his home in Union, Kentucky and was found by the Boone County Sheriff's Office earlier this afternoon. Foul play is not suspected and his remains have been released to his family.

Browning spent most of his 12 years in Major League Baseball as the ace pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds between in the late-80s and early-90s. He had an ERA of 3.94, led the Reds to their fifth World Series title in 1990 and made his first All-Star Game in 1991.

The baseball world has offered their condolences for the baseball legend and are already memorializing him with some touching tributes to "Mr. Perfect":

Tom Browning's most memorable achievement came in 1988 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. On September 16, 1988, Browning completed just the 10th perfect game in MLB history. He had 100 pitches and seven strikeouts as he delivered the Reds their first and thus far only perfect game.

One year later, he came within three batters of throwing his second perfect game, shutting down 24 batters before giving up a leadoff double in the nine inning against the Phillies.

After retiring, Browning dabbled in a number of careers ranging from coaching to business ownership.

Our hearts go out to Browning's family and loved ones.