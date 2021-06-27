The most-exciting moment of the sports weekend might have come at the Professional Disc Golfers Association World Championships. No, seriously…

An incredible shot made by James Conrad at the Professional Disc Golfers Association World Championships in Ogden, Utah has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Conrad sinks a long birdie on the 18th hole to force a playoff against Paul McBeth. Conrad drilled a shot from 247 feet out as the crowd went wild.

Check this out:

Just plain crazy. James Conrad throws it in from 247ft for birdie to push the @PDGA Disc Golf World Championship into a Playoff. #PDGAWorlds #SCTop10 @SportsCenter @espn @ESPNAssignDesk McBeth and Conrad are playing off right now. Watch live here: https://t.co/P2hGISEaDQ pic.twitter.com/Rtqf27Vhqu — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) June 27, 2021

That’s pretty awesome. Sports fans across the country are loving it, too.

“The most amazing disc golf moment in history?” one fan asked.

“legit might be the most amazing moment in any sport” another added.

“I never thought I’d see someone top Michael Jordan’s “The Shot.” Then James Conrad came along and said, “Hold my disc golf bag,” another said.

Conrad ended up pulling out the win in the playoff, too. The professional disc golfer won with a short putt make.

Your 2021 PDGA Professional Disc Golf Champion, James Conrad! This is the first PDGA World title for Conrad! #PDGAWorlds #discgolf pic.twitter.com/om67umGhnu — PDGA (@PDGA) June 27, 2021

You don’t see a ton of disc golf action going viral on sports Twitter, but maybe that will start to change moving forward. Clearly, the sport can bring a ton of excitement with its biggest moments.