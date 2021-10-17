Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Conor McGregor News

Legendary MMA fighter Conor McGregor is facing another troubling accusation, this one from a notable Italian DJ.

Italian television personality Francesco Facchinetti claims that McGregor punched him in the face and broke his nose during a night out in Rome.

McGregor allegedly broke Facchinetti’s nose late in a night out in Rome. McGregor was reportedly in town for the baptism of his son. The legendary MMA star allegedly punched Facchinetti in the face after an invitation was accepted to another party.

“At 2.30 this night I was attacked by Mr. McGregor,” Facchinetti said, per SB Nation, in an Instagram video (translated from Italian). “The very famous McGregor, who punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of ten witnesses, his friends and his bodyguards. He attacked me without motivation as we talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together. I could have shut up and not say anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous.”

While this is just an accusation, it’s not surprising for MMA fans. McGregor has been accused multiple times of attempting to start fights outside of the octagon.

“I’m not even surprised by this s–t anymore,” one longtime MMA fan tweeted.

“Conor really needs help. Things are going to end badly if he continues down this road,” another fan tweeted.

“If this is true, it really blows my mind. This man is super wealthy, yet it’s almost like he continuously wants to have legal issues,” another fan added.

McGregor is currently recovering from the leg injuries suffered in his last fight. It’s unclear when he’ll fight again, though he expects to return in 2022.