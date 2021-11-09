Sports World Reacts To Frank Gore, Deron Williams News

The Spun

Frank Gore running the ball for the 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Running back Frank Gore #21 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball in the first half against the San Diego Chargers at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The sports community was flipped upside down a little bit when it was announced that Deron Williams and Frank Gore would fight in a four-round heavyweight bout.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with the report as the fight will be taking place on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay. It’ll be televised on Showtime’s PPV.

Gore has played in the NFL for 16 seasons, though has not played this year as he’s waiting for the right situation. He’s rushed for 16,000 yards, which is third all-time in NFL history.

He spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers before bouncing around to the Colts, Dolphins, Bills, and Jets.

Williams spent 14 seasons in the NBA, with the first six as a member of the Utah Jazz. For his career, he averaged 16.3 points, 8.1 assists per game, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

The reactions to this focused on people wondering who would willingly fight Gore, if this is actually real and how some bragging rights could be on the line.

Who will come out on top?

