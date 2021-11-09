Sports World Reacts To Frank Gore, Deron Williams News

The sports community was flipped upside down a little bit when it was announced that Deron Williams and Frank Gore would fight in a four-round heavyweight bout.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with the report as the fight will be taking place on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay. It’ll be televised on Showtime’s PPV.

ESPN Sources: Three-time NBA All-Star Deron Williams is fighting longtime NFL running back Frank Gore in a four-round heavyweight bout on Showtime’s PPV undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 9, 2021

Gore has played in the NFL for 16 seasons, though has not played this year as he’s waiting for the right situation. He’s rushed for 16,000 yards, which is third all-time in NFL history.

He spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers before bouncing around to the Colts, Dolphins, Bills, and Jets.

Williams spent 14 seasons in the NBA, with the first six as a member of the Utah Jazz. For his career, he averaged 16.3 points, 8.1 assists per game, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

The reactions to this focused on people wondering who would willingly fight Gore, if this is actually real and how some bragging rights could be on the line.

who would willingly fight Frank Gore? https://t.co/OkivY892S0 — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) November 9, 2021

I never imagined two guys I covered would face off in a PPV boxing match, but I will definitely be watching. We all like Gore’s chances here, right? https://t.co/MwQ20JXWtR — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) November 9, 2021

More intrigued by Gore-Williams than Paul-Fury tbh. https://t.co/sYOXbD4Za9 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 9, 2021

The NBA and NFL guys will be very invested in this. Bragging rights on the line. https://t.co/7EbdMk9Vir — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) November 9, 2021

Frank Gore’s boxing career starts in December and is likely to end sometime in the year 2099. https://t.co/AwY3xtgKuY — Michael Schottey (@Schottey) November 9, 2021

We’re just making up things to tweet now https://t.co/tR9nOIlLFV — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) November 9, 2021

Deron Williams when he walks in the ring pic.twitter.com/wuKsmycIBD — Jason Gendron (@JasonGendron16) November 9, 2021

NBA VS NFL pic.twitter.com/cC6WrTvoV2 — Rust 𖣘 (@wustdontmiss) November 9, 2021

Who will come out on top?