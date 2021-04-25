The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson’s Performance

NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson waves.BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 17: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, is introduced prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson is one of the greatest NASCAR drivers in recent history, as he’s won seven Cup Series championships, along with a number of other significant achievements.

The 45-year-old driver has made the transition to IndyCar racing, though, and it’s been tough sledding so far.

Johnson, a California native, went into the wall in a second straight race on Sunday. The former NASCAR star went off the track and hit a tire barrier on lap No. 16.

Yahoo! Sports had more on Johnson’s performance so far:

In his first IndyCar race a week ago, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion had to navigate through a first-lap crash ahead of him and then didn’t hit the wall after he spun laps after the race resumed. Johnson finished 19th and three laps down at Barber Motorsports Park.

The first races of Johnson’s IndyCar foray were never going to be about challenging for wins or top fives. They were going to be about avoiding major trouble and getting Johnson valuable seat time in the car. So far, Johnson has been in some trouble. But it hasn’t been major. We’ll see if that keeps up over the course of his season.

While Johnson has been struggling, many NASCAR fans are taking to Twitter to defend him.

While he has been struggling, it’s certainly admirable to see Johnson challenging himself.


