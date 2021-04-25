Sports World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson’s Performance

Jimmie Johnson is one of the greatest NASCAR drivers in recent history, as he’s won seven Cup Series championships, along with a number of other significant achievements.

The 45-year-old driver has made the transition to IndyCar racing, though, and it’s been tough sledding so far.

Johnson, a California native, went into the wall in a second straight race on Sunday. The former NASCAR star went off the track and hit a tire barrier on lap No. 16.

Poor Jimmie Johnson…brings out the caution for the second time today at St. Pete. Still has a lot to figure out with IndyCar racing. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) April 25, 2021

Yahoo! Sports had more on Johnson’s performance so far:

In his first IndyCar race a week ago, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion had to navigate through a first-lap crash ahead of him and then didn’t hit the wall after he spun laps after the race resumed. Johnson finished 19th and three laps down at Barber Motorsports Park. The first races of Johnson’s IndyCar foray were never going to be about challenging for wins or top fives. They were going to be about avoiding major trouble and getting Johnson valuable seat time in the car. So far, Johnson has been in some trouble. But it hasn’t been major. We’ll see if that keeps up over the course of his season.

While Johnson has been struggling, many NASCAR fans are taking to Twitter to defend him.

I will not stand for Jimmie Johnson slander — Alanis King (@alanisnking) April 25, 2021

For anyone scoffing at Jimmie Johnson’s performance after 2 races, you clearly have never done a single thing in your life to push you out of your comfort zone. To get into an Indycar for the first time at any age, let alone at 45 years old takes massive guts. Credit to him. — Jason McVeigh (@JaseKM1) April 25, 2021

Couple of questions if you’re a diehard NASCAR fan. Have you followed Jimmie Johnson’s crossover to Indycar? And if you have, are his struggles making you turn off or making you appreciate how tough this championship is and how mega talented these drivers are? — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) April 25, 2021

If you are mean to Jimmie Johnson I think it’s highly likely you also hate puppies — Cassie (@CassieFambro) April 25, 2021

While he has been struggling, it’s certainly admirable to see Johnson challenging himself.