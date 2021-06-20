Sports World Reacts To John Stockton’s Documentary Appearance

John Stockton’s appearance in a new documentary had the sports world buzzing on social media this week.

The Hall of Fame point guard made an appearance in what many are calling an anti-vaccine documentary.

Stockton, 59, spoke about his knowledge of COVID-19.

“This isn’t a virus cheating us of this opportunity,” Stockton said in one clip. “It’s the guys making decisions saying, ‘No, no we’re too scared. We’re going to shut everything down. Sit in your house and be careful.’ My kids and grandkids hearing these things and accepting them as truth when I know by my significant amount of research that it isn’t, it’s very frustrating.”

John Stockton in the Anti Vax Documentary: pic.twitter.com/xwclC7eZIv — Alex. 👋🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪 (@Dubs4O8) June 18, 2021

Stockton is one of many “experts” appearing in the documentary, which is titled “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed.”

The trailer for the documentary reportedly dropped in January, though the Stockton clip went viral on Twitter this week.

John Stockton (yes, that one) is in this particularly over-the-top anti-vaxx documentary trailer talking about "my significant amount of research" about COVID-19. The documentary's page asks "Do Masks Really Work?" and "How Will We Really Know That a COVID Vaccine is Safe?" pic.twitter.com/uclwqZVJfb — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 18, 2021

Many in the sports world have taken to Twitter to react to Stockton’s appearance.

John Stockton talking about “significant amount of research” pic.twitter.com/D2qGpwVDxy — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 18, 2021

John Stockton blocked more shots than Rudy Gobert today. — kelsea (@kelsea_lately) June 19, 2021

John Stockton doing his "significant" research pic.twitter.com/RD5OXwDgiB — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) June 18, 2021

I see Cole Beasley and John Stockton are both copying off each other’s homework. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 18, 2021

Stockton, 59, played for the Utah Jazz from 1984-2003. He is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, making 10 All-Star Games and 11 All-NBA teams. Stockton led the NBA in assists nine teams and was named to the league’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.