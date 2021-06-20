The Spun

Sports World Reacts To John Stockton’s Documentary Appearance

A closeup of John Stock on the court for the Utah Jazz.DENVER - JANUARY 15: John Stockton #12 of the Utah Jazz looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the game at Pepsi Center on January 15 2003 in Denver, Colorado. The Jazz won 92-81. (Photo By: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

John Stockton’s appearance in a new documentary had the sports world buzzing on social media this week.

The Hall of Fame point guard made an appearance in what many are calling an anti-vaccine documentary.

Stockton, 59, spoke about his knowledge of COVID-19.

“This isn’t a virus cheating us of this opportunity,” Stockton said in one clip. “It’s the guys making decisions saying, ‘No, no we’re too scared. We’re going to shut everything down. Sit in your house and be careful.’ My kids and grandkids hearing these things and accepting them as truth when I know by my significant amount of research that it isn’t, it’s very frustrating.”

Stockton is one of many “experts” appearing in the documentary, which is titled “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed.”

The trailer for the documentary reportedly dropped in January, though the Stockton clip went viral on Twitter this week.

Many in the sports world have taken to Twitter to react to Stockton’s appearance.

Stockton, 59, played for the Utah Jazz from 1984-2003. He is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, making 10 All-Star Games and 11 All-NBA teams. Stockton led the NBA in assists nine teams and was named to the league’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.


