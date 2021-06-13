Sports World Reacts To Nate Diaz’s Saturday Performance

Nate Diaz had the sports world buzzing on Saturday night.

The 36-year-old fighter lost to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 on Saturday evening, however, many are calling Diaz the night’s true winner.

“Why? Because after getting beat up for 24 minutes, Diaz rocked Edwards with a left. Diaz pointed at Edwards, he mocked him, he rocked him some more — but then Diaz ran out of time,” ESPN’s Ariel Helwani wrote on Saturday night.

Diaz really came alive in the fifth round, nearly pulling out a victory. Instead, the win went to Edwards, though many are still praising Diaz for his performance.

Nate Diaz came alive late in the 5th round 🤯 Almost had the finish #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/icvo0d2Jp2 — ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2021

The sports world is loving what it saw from Diaz on Saturday night. Even Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took to Twitter to praise Diaz for his performance.

Diaz nearly pulled off an epic fifth round victory with this blow to Edwards’ head.

The shot that nearly changed the fight for Nate Diaz 💥 #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/KzwTf2aHjE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 13, 2021

Diaz continued to entertain following the fight, too.

Nate Diaz: Smokes weed at preflight presser. Gets beaten up for 24 minutes. Bleeds a lot. Nearly wins. Invites everyone to his house for a party. #legend — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) June 13, 2021

Many in the sports world had a similar thought, as well: no one looks better all bloodied up than Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz objectiveley looks awesome when he bleeds — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) June 13, 2021

There’s some odd truth to that.

Diaz fell to 21-13 with the loss on Saturday night, while Edwards improved to 19-3-0.