Sports World Reacts To The New ‘Super League’ News

If it’s happening in soccer, could it happen in other sports? And, even if it can’t, what would it look like if it did?

Those are the questions sports fans are asking following Sunday’s bombshell news out of the soccer world.

According to multiple reports, several top soccer clubs in Europe are breaking away from their leagues to start their own “Super League.”

The Super League officially announced the news on Sunday night.

The New York Times had more details. Talks between the clubs had reportedly been going on for months.

A dozen of the world’s richest and most storied soccer clubs on Sunday announced that they had formed a breakaway European club competition that would, if it comes to fruition, upend the structures, economics and relationships that have bound global soccer for nearly a century. After months of secret talks, the breakaway teams — which include Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain; Manchester United and Liverpool in England; and Juventus and A.C. Milan in Italy — announced their plans late Sunday. They said they planned to add at least three more founding members, hold midweek matches that would put the league in direct competition with the existing Champions League, and begin play “as soon as practicable.”

While this is obviously massive for global soccer, it has fans of other sports wondering about the possibilities for their own leagues.

What would a college football super league look like?

Welcome to the Southern Super League! Normal season in fall, Super League in the spring! pic.twitter.com/tf4mimp6la — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 18, 2021

Others, meanwhile, are saying the new soccer super league is an equivalent to what the NFL has done for decades.

This European Super League has got a real NFL vibe about it, with two large groups of teams eventually coming together for knockout rounds and having no relegation element to it. It's going to be utter carnage in the weeks ahead as consequences, legal threats and plans abound. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) April 18, 2021

Or the NBA…

Super league would be a fun idea if there was a relegation / promotion system that included all of Europe. Think if it’s as exclusive as it is now, we’re headed towards a European NBA. Superstars packed into one league, which… wait. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) April 18, 2021

One thing is certain: this will be pretty fascinating to watch over the next couple of years. The global soccer landscape as we know it could change drastically.