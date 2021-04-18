The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The New ‘Super League’ News

World Cup stadium.MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: General view of the stadium as fans celebrate the opening goal scored by Iury Gazinsky of Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

If it’s happening in soccer, could it happen in other sports? And, even if it can’t, what would it look like if it did?

Those are the questions sports fans are asking following Sunday’s bombshell news out of the soccer world.

According to multiple reports, several top soccer clubs in Europe are breaking away from their leagues to start their own “Super League.”

The Super League officially announced the news on Sunday night.

The New York Times had more details. Talks between the clubs had reportedly been going on for months.

A dozen of the world’s richest and most storied soccer clubs on Sunday announced that they had formed a breakaway European club competition that would, if it comes to fruition, upend the structures, economics and relationships that have bound global soccer for nearly a century.

After months of secret talks, the breakaway teams — which include Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain; Manchester United and Liverpool in England; and Juventus and A.C. Milan in Italy — announced their plans late Sunday. They said they planned to add at least three more founding members, hold midweek matches that would put the league in direct competition with the existing Champions League, and begin play “as soon as practicable.”

While this is obviously massive for global soccer, it has fans of other sports wondering about the possibilities for their own leagues.

What would a college football super league look like?

Others, meanwhile, are saying the new soccer super league is an equivalent to what the NFL has done for decades.

Or the NBA…

One thing is certain: this will be pretty fascinating to watch over the next couple of years. The global soccer landscape as we know it could change drastically.


