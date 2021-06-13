Sports World Reacts To Novak Djokovic’s Insane Performance

Novak Djokovic added another bullet point to his greatest of all-time argument on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Serbian tennis star won his 19th Grand Slam championship on Sunday morning. Djokovic won the French Open on Sunday morning, rallying from 2-0 set deficit to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic, who now has two French Open championships, won three straight sets to win the Grand Slam in epic fashion.

The sports world is pretty amazed by Djokovic’s performance on Sunday. He appeared to be on the verge of a loss, as Tsitsipas won the first two sets. However, Djokovic rallied in epic fashion, winning the final three sets to get the championship.

“It’s going to be hard to say he’s not the best of all time,” John McEnroe said on NBC during the match. “He could win the Grand Slam.”

“It’s going to be hard to say he’s not the best of all time,” John McEnroe said of Djokovic on NBC, adding, “He could win the Grand Slam.” https://t.co/yGXPtbMSiL — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 13, 2021

The sports world was mostly in awe of how great both players performed five sets into the lengthy match.

Another amazing tennis match – just blown away at the level of physical and mental conditioning these guys have to battle this hard. — Haralabos Voulgaris (@haralabob) June 13, 2021

Novak Djokovic takes the 4th set. 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas. For the first time since 2004, a #RolandGarros final will be decided in a 5th and final set. Gaudio cameback from two sets down against Coria on that one. pic.twitter.com/mZrOjkoGT2 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 13, 2021

@DjokerNole after 4 hrs at least take a deep breath or pant once . Just to show you are human . Please please once take a deep breath and show you are tired. I need to see it before I sleep. I am really tired watching . #RolandGarros — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) June 13, 2021

It was a truly incredible display of tennis at the highest level on Sunday morning.

Fans of the sport have been spoiled watching the greatness of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal over the years. And Djokovic is sending a clear message that he’s not going away anytime soon.