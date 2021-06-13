Sports World Reacts To Novak Djokovic’s Insane Performance

The Spun

A closeup of Novak Djokovic celebrating after a victory.

Novak Djokovic added another bullet point to his greatest of all-time argument on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Serbian tennis star won his 19th Grand Slam championship on Sunday morning. Djokovic won the French Open on Sunday morning, rallying from 2-0 set deficit to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic, who now has two French Open championships, won three straight sets to win the Grand Slam in epic fashion.

The sports world is pretty amazed by Djokovic’s performance on Sunday. He appeared to be on the verge of a loss, as Tsitsipas won the first two sets. However, Djokovic rallied in epic fashion, winning the final three sets to get the championship.

“It’s going to be hard to say he’s not the best of all time,” John McEnroe said on NBC during the match. “He could win the Grand Slam.”

The sports world was mostly in awe of how great both players performed five sets into the lengthy match.

It was a truly incredible display of tennis at the highest level on Sunday morning.

Fans of the sport have been spoiled watching the greatness of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal over the years. And Djokovic is sending a clear message that he’s not going away anytime soon.


