Sports World Reacts To Thursday’s Becky Hammon News

During this offseason’s coaching cycle, Spurs assistant Becky Hammon gained quite a bit of traction as a possible NBA head coach. Ultimately, she was unable to work out a deal that would make her the first female head coach in league history — but Friday saw some similarly exciting news.

Hammon is reportedly finalizing a five-year deal as the head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

The deal will reportedly make her the league’s highest-paid coach.

Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is finalizing a record-setting five-year deal to become coach of the Las Vegas Aces, per multiple reports pic.twitter.com/F3uBgPWOvq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 31, 2021

This new deal comes exactly one year after Hammon became the first woman to serve as a stand-in head coach in NBA history, as pointed out by league insider Shams Charania.

On this date one year ago, Becky Hammon became the first female to serve as head coach of a game in NBA history during Spurs-Lakers. Now, Hammon is making the WNBA jump on the richest deal for a head coach in the league's history. https://t.co/yxzQoCvOKo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 31, 2021

Hammon, a six-time WNBA All Star, played 16 seasons in the league — eight with the New York Liberty and eight with the San Antonio Stars (who are now the Aces).

Fans seem pretty thrilled with her return to the WNBA.

“Becky Hammon choosing to return to the #WNBA is not a ‘downgrade.’ Nor does this mean the door isn’t still open for a woman to become a head coach in the #NBA. Her choosing the WNBA only further proves what we fans all know; THIS LEAGUE IS GROWING AND IT’S ONLY UP FROM HERE,” one fan wrote.

Becky Hammon being valued for the treasure she is by the @LVAces pic.twitter.com/FuTDEPTkvs — Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) December 31, 2021

Woke up to Becky Hammon news like… pic.twitter.com/hiyN8aw2w0 — jasmine baker ~ (she/her) (@WeGotGame2) December 31, 2021

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon has a nice ring to it! pic.twitter.com/hRgRP1DFiS — Meredith Cash (@mercash22) December 31, 2021

While most fans are pleased with Hammon’s record-setting deal, some are upset she didn’t get her shot to make history as a head coach in the NBA.

“Becky Hammon is going to be the new coach for the Las Vegas Aces. I’m happy for her but I’m still kinda bummed because I wanted to see her coach an NBA team and make history badly,” one fan wrote.

Hammon is expected to finish out the year with the Spurs and join the Aces prior to the season opener in 2022.

This move came as somewhat of a surprise to the WNBA world. With Bill Laimbeer serving as the Las Vegas head coach since 2018, there was no heading coaching vacancy for the Aces. The New York Liberty, Hammon’s other former franchise, are currently on the hunt for a new coach.

Exact details regarding Hammon’s historic contract have not yet been released.