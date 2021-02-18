The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Tim Tebow’s Baseball Decision

Tim Tebow’s dream of making it to the big leagues has come to an end.

For the fifth straight season, the former football star was invited to join the New York Mets‘ spring training roster in 2021. Before he could accept, Tebow, 33, announced his retirement on Wednesday night.

“I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization,” Tebow said in a statement. “I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met. #LGM”

As such a prominent figure in the world of sports, this news caused quite the stir on social media.

While some poked fun at his failed career, others applauded his valiant efforts.

Signing with the Mets Single-A Minor League affiliate back in 2016, Tebow hit a home run on his first official at bat. The outfielder strung together some more solid moments through his career in the Minors, even working his way up to the Triple-A level in 2019. Unfortunately, that season was cut short by injury and the 2020 Minor league season was canceled due to COVID-19.

While the Heisman Trophy winner may not be remembered for his time on the diamond, the commitment to his MLB dream is certainly something to be proud of.


