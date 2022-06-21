Sports World Reacts To 1,000,000-Seat Stadium Concept

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 06: A general view of atmosphere as over 25,000 fans attend an international friendly match in the SheBelieves Cup between USA and France at Nissan Stadium on March 6, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

A new 1 million-seat stadium concept is making the rounds on social media this week.

The stadium sounds exactly what it's described as. It includes 1,000,000 seats in basically a coliseum-style layout.

Take a look.

We're not sure what kind of game would garner 1 million fans. Maybe soccer?

Regardless, it'd probably be a pretty awful experience for most fans in attendance. And let's not talk about the pre- and post-game traffic.

"Sat high up behind the goals in a 40000 or so seater stadium and couldn't identify players at far side of the field. Cape Town Stadium 2010 World Cup. Sorry I'll rather stay home and watch on tv before spending a small fortune to watch the game on a stadiums TV," one fan said.

"Not that interesting. Like something a kid would come up with. A ten thousand story building or a bus with 25 decks. Gibberish," a fan wrote.

"Football [stadiums] shouldn't be that big. Current sizes are even too much. Max 50k should be encouraged," one fan tweeted.

A 1 million-seat stadium is interesting as a concept, but it should probably stay just that.