Sports World Reacts To Actor's Brittney Griner Demand

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Sports fans are crediting one celebrity with the decision to bring Brittney Griner home.

Earlier this month, prominent actor Vin Diesel made a demand on social media, clamoring for Griner to be brought home before Christmas.

"I need Brittney Griner home before Christmas," the prominent actor wrote.

Griner was officially brought home on Thursday morning, according to the United States government.

"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," President Biden announced on Thursday morning.

Sports fans had previously joked that Vin Diesel would be the one who brought Griner home.

Dominic boutta fight Putin in the next fast and furious," another fan wrote.

"Why don't him & the Fast & Furious crew do a mission to break her out of jail then?!" one fan added.

"Dominic Toretto drifting his way through Siberia to break BG out the gulag is exactly what we needed," one fan wrote.

Griner was traded for prisoner Viktor Bout, who's known as the Merchant of Death.

The longtime WNBA star is expected to touch American soil soon.