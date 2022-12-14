Sports World Reacts To Alex Ovechkin's Milestone Goal

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals looks on against the Boston Bruins in the first period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on May 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images)

Alex Ovechkin made more NHL history on Tuesday night.

Ovechkin, who has spent his entire career with the Washington Capitals, scored his 800th goal, making him just the third NHL player in history to reach that milestone. Only Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky have more goals than him in the history of the sport.

He scored the goal in the third period to cap off a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks and it also gave him a hat trick. He scored his 798th goal less than one minute into the game before scoring his 799th goal in the second period.

Sports fans are thrilled that Ovechkin got to 800, considering how much harder it is to score in today's NHL.

"Just imagine if Alex Ovechkin didn't have to contend with two lockouts and a global pandemic? The greatest to ever do it," another tweet read.

Ovechkin will now set his sights on breaking Gretzky's record before he calls it a career.