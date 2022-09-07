Sports World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez, Girlfriend News
Earlier this week, Page Six reported that former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, split up.
Here's more from Page Six:
An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.”
A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.”
A spy told us that Padgett has been “noticeably absent” from A-Rod’s engagements of late, with one source saying, ”They parted ways, but remain great friends. He’s concentrating on his family and his businesses.”
It didn't take long before fans flocked to Twitter to react to the news. They're feeling bad for the former MLB star.
"Poor guy can’t catch a break," one fan said.
At least one other fan thinks it's time for A-Rod to settle down.
"Isn't he getting too old for this dating game?" someone said.
True love can't be rushed.