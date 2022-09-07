Sports World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez, Girlfriend News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 29: Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett attend Game Seven between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 29, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, split up.

Here's more from Page Six:

An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” A spy told us that Padgett has been “noticeably absent” from A-Rod’s engagements of late, with one source saying, ”They parted ways, but remain great friends. He’s concentrating on his family and his businesses.”

It didn't take long before fans flocked to Twitter to react to the news. They're feeling bad for the former MLB star.

"Poor guy can’t catch a break," one fan said.

At least one other fan thinks it's time for A-Rod to settle down.

"Isn't he getting too old for this dating game?" someone said.

True love can't be rushed.