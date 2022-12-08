Sports World Reacts To America's 5 Highest Paid Coaches

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the end of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Head coaching salaries is one of those stats that tend to fly under the radar since it isn't regulated by cap space in most sports. As a result, some coaches are able to make significantly more than some of their best players.

This week, Sportico unveiled the salaries of the highest-paid coaches in American sports. It should come as little surprise who is getting the most money in their respective leagues.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick emerged as the highest-paid coach in America by a wide-margin. At $20 million per year, he makes 33-percent more than Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who came in second at $15 million per year.

Rounding out the top five are Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, the lone NBA coach - San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Andy Reid and John Harbaugh are tied for sixth.

Sports fans were pleasantly surprised by some of the numbers. Many believe that coaches like Tomlin and Popovich are worth every penny while Reid is an absolute steal:

The most important thing that the coaches on the list have in common is that they are consistent winners. The top four coaches have all won at least one title in the last 10 years, while Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in Pittsburgh.

That list featured six NFL head coaches, one NBA coach and three college football coaches, all of whom have won at least one title in their respective careers.

It seems clear from this ranking that teams aren't going to pay out the nose for unproven coaches quite yet.

