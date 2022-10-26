Sports World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Kanye West News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Antonio Brown, Kanye West and North West attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Kanye West and Donda Sports watched as its two biggest signings left the company.

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown both announced their decision to drop Donda Sports. The move came after Kanye West made a series of anti-semitic comments over the past few weeks.

Despite his comments, though, one member of Donda Sports isn't going anywhere. Not long after Donald and Brown announced their decisions to leave, Antonio Brown made it clear he's staying.

"Over the past few weeks the world's reactionary and selective outrage at comments in the media made by my brother, Ye, have inflamed and sparked rampant conversation and reflection," Brown said in a statement. "...As the President of Donda Sports, I remain."

Fans flocked to social media to react to his comment. Most are stunned to learn that Brown is, in fact, the president of Donda Sports.

"Legit googled to see if AB was trolling us about being the president of Donda Sports. He is not," one fan joked.

Others fans aren't surprised by Brown's decision.

"Not surprising at all to see AB stick with Donda," the fan said.

What do you think of Brown's decision.