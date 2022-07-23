Sports World Reacts To Antonio Brown's Performance Last Night

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has officially moved on to the next chapter of his professional career.

Instead of reeling in touchdown catches on the NFL gridiron, AB is now taking the mic on music festival stages.

Brown took the stage for a performance at Rolling Loud in Miami on Friday.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this live performance from the retired NFL star.

"My dawg [fire emojis]," former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson wrote.

"Come on back to football my guy this ain't you," another fan said.

"AB has been the in the conversation for best in the world at something, made millions, and has now performed at a major festival. He has LIVED," another added.

"Smh bra lost it , this not it," Saints safety C.J. Gardener Johnson wrote.

Following his controversial departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of the 2021 season, AB dove head first into the music industry. The seven-time Pro Bowler started hanging out with some of the biggest names in the rap industry, including Kanye West.

His most popular song, "Pit Not The Palace," has nearly 1 million listens on Spotify.

What did you think of Brown's performance at Rolling Loud?