Sports World Reacts To Awful National Anthem Performance

The pregame National Anthem can be a beautiful moment in the sports world. But prior to last night's Notre Dame-Florida State basketball matchup, it was a cringe-worthy affair.

A man dressed as Santa Claus was tasked with singing the National Anthem before tipoff.

Let's just say he shouldn't quit his day job.

"It's safe to assume these fans weren't feelin' Santa's vocals," the ACC Network wrote on Twitter.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this hilariously-bad performance.

"Too much egg nogg," one fan wrote.

"To be honest, this is the best performance in the ACC so far this season," another joked.

"Santa’s rendition of the Star Spangled Banner just may have Fergie’s beat," another added.

Despite this pregame performance, the Seminoles were able to mount a closely-contested 73-72 win over the visiting Fighting Irish.

Florida State has now won three of its last four games after starting the season with a 1-9 record.