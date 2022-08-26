Sports World Reacts To Barry Sanders' Son's College Choice

Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders is recognized during halftime of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Earlier today, the sports world learned that the son of NFL legend Barry Sanders has made his college choice.

According to Kyle Austin of MLive, Nicholas Sanders - son of the Hall of Fame running back - has joined the Michigan State Spartans basketball team. He'll be playing as a walk-on guard this coming season.

Nicholas Sanders will compete for a spot on a Spartans team that went 23-13 season with a trip to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Oh, and he happens to be wearing his dad's number.

Fans are wondering if he can try out for the football team too.

"I mean can he tote the rock? Has he tried? Walk him right down the way to Duffy," one fan joked.

"Michigan State basketball always comes ready with high-profile walk-ons it's either the sons of all-time athletic greats, future billionaires, or future NFL football players," another fan joked.

Will he make an impact for the Spartans?